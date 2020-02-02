Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,396 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.94. The company had a trading volume of 21,252,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,066,832. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

