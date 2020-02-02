Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,590 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

IJH traded down $4.09 on Friday, hitting $200.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,563. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.01. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $180.29 and a 12 month high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

