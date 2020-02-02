Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,844 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,844 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.48. 4,374,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,655. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $72.82 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

