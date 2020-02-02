Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $35,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,533 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,734 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.04.

AXP stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.87. 3,522,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,187. American Express has a 52 week low of $101.70 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

