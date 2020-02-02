Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $701,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 82,641 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 92,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.36. 2,565,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,300. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $81.71 and a 12 month high of $94.83.

