Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $655,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 70,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 663.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

NYSE SYK traded down $3.13 on Friday, hitting $210.70. 1,484,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,658. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.32 and a 200-day moving average of $211.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The stock has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

