Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,414 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 709.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $2.95 on Friday, hitting $177.74. The stock had a trading volume of 486,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,876. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.46 and a 200 day moving average of $171.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $151.38 and a 12-month high of $184.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

