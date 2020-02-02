KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

KGFHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of KGFHY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 219,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,005. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

