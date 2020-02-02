Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.46-1.50 for the period. Kimco Realty also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.46-1.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,109,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,947. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank raised Kimco Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Kimco Realty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

