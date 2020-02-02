KeyCorp Raises Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $103.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

PLD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $92.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.01. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Prologis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 44,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Prologis by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

