KekCoin Price Reaches $0.0283 (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, KekCoin has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. KekCoin has a market capitalization of $303,796.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KekCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008072 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00023254 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009769 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.83 or 0.02642099 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002435 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 70.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000385 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016419 BTC.

KekCoin Coin Profile

KekCoin (CRYPTO:KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

