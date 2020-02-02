KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $40.00 at Zacks Investment Research

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price hoisted by Zacks Investment Research to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

KBH traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,177. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. KB Home has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $39.38.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,207,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in KB Home by 491.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in KB Home by 510.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

