Karbo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $525.00 (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. Karbo has a market cap of $445,538.00 and $525.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karbo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC Trade UA, Kuna, Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last week, Karbo has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00779501 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004012 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001862 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001244 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Karbo

KRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,209,199 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, BTC Trade UA, Crex24, Livecoin, Kuna and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

