Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KALV. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

KALV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. 53,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.22.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $92,124.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,010 shares of company stock valued at $170,720. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,919.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $449,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

