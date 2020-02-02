JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their hold rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Biogen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Biogen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $291.92.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $268.85 on Thursday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $338.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 25,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 17.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

