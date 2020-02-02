Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Joint from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Joint from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Joint currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Joint alerts:

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Joint has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Joint had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The business had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $1,776,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Joint by 1,199.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Joint in the third quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Joint in the first quarter worth $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Joint in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Joint in the third quarter worth $101,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.