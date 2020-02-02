Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.3-24.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.57 billion.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.22.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,536,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,295. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $901,042.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,724 shares in the company, valued at $41,265,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,288 shares of company stock worth $2,907,763 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

