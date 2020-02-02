John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded down $2.54 on Friday, reaching $112.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,675. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $77.16 and a 52-week high of $127.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

