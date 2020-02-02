Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jianpu Technology Inc. is an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products primarily in China. The Company offers loan applications, credit card services and sales and marketing solutions. It serves credit information providers, payment companies and e-commerce platforms. Jianpu Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

NYSE JT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 102,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,079. Jianpu Technology has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $7.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $185.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Jianpu Technology will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jianpu Technology by 800.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 437,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jianpu Technology by 2,872.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 155,098 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

