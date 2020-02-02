JET8 One Day Volume Reaches $65.00 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, JET8 has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One JET8 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin. JET8 has a total market cap of $271,087.00 and approximately $65.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.28 or 0.02945328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00193994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00121421 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token . JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app . The official website for JET8 is jet8.io . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

