JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD) Receives GBX 980.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 980.60 ($12.90).

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of JD Sports Fashion to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 780 ($10.26) in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of JD opened at GBX 821.80 ($10.81) on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 436.50 ($5.74) and a one year high of GBX 890 ($11.71). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 832.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 732.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

