Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 24 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Alphabet by 26.8% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 117,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,009,000 after purchasing an additional 24,944 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 15,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 21.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,432.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,500.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,402.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,275.98.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,483.09.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

