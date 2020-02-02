iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYF opened at $136.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.51. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $114.98 and a 52 week high of $141.06.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.