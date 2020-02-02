iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 330.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

IYH opened at $210.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.63. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $178.35 and a 1 year high of $222.26.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.