iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $627,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,935,000 after purchasing an additional 40,151 shares in the last quarter.

IVW opened at $198.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.87. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $160.07 and a one year high of $203.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

