iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

IWP stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.95. The company had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,881. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

