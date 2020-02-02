iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Raised by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 450.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,354 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $160.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $144.25 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

