iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,605,000 after acquiring an additional 612,421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after acquiring an additional 473,574 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,616,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,243,000 after acquiring an additional 280,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,675,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.53. 30,414,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,565,777. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

