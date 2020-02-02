iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 3.6% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,058. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $118.34 and a 52 week high of $138.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.