iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 4.0% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,645,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,911,000 after purchasing an additional 263,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184,048 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,341,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,552,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,533 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,748.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 877,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 871,222 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.56. 2,298,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,058. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.70. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $118.34 and a 12-month high of $138.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

