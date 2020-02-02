iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 890,742 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.09. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.