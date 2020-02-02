Iron Financial LLC Invests $213,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock traded down $7.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.18. 940,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,557. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $178.73 and a 1 year high of $263.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.86.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.