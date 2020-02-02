Iron Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Iron Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,876 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,997,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,134,000 after purchasing an additional 978,644 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,488 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,227,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,974,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,982,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,512,000 after purchasing an additional 399,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,685,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,075,958. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.