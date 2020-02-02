IQ.cash Hits Market Cap of $10,288.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, IQ.cash has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $10,288.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQ.cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.85 or 0.03011260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00131579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,163 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,163 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

IQ.cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

