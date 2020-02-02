Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Lifted to “Buy” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Compass Point currently has $14.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Investors Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Investors Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Investors Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.09. 3,239,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,100. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 6.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 83,336 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $3,336,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 575,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

