Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDP. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 595.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 677.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 56.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PDP traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $65.94. 98,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,833. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.62. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.