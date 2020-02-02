Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) will announce $30.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.98 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $32.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $108.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.10 million to $109.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $117.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.08 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.19%. Intersect ENT’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XENT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other Intersect ENT news, insider Robert H. Binney, Jr. sold 25,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $551,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XENT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 106.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 35.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

XENT traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.84. 593,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,824. The firm has a market cap of $814.35 million, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $35.87.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

