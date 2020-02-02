Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $808,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

IEX IBKR opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.16. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $80.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.