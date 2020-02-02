Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives $74.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

IPAR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

In related news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $613,594.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $80,209.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,876. 44.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,578,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 60,955 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 58,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,501,000 after buying an additional 36,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 1,203.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 34,758 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,015. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.23. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 77.19%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

