Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

NTLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.21.

NTLA traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $11.91. 790,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,800. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $582.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 226.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,239,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023,077 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,239,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after acquiring an additional 371,724 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,741,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,237,000 after acquiring an additional 270,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,390,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,499,000 after acquiring an additional 208,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

