Insights Network (INSTAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,227.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $1,227.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00036972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $551.22 or 0.05862479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00127400 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034584 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010771 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.