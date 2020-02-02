Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target hoisted by Cfra from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.06.

IR stock opened at $133.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ingersoll-Rand has a twelve month low of $98.66 and a twelve month high of $138.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,589 shares of company stock worth $36,093,355. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after purchasing an additional 688,390 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 484,218 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 420.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,548,000 after purchasing an additional 456,072 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 354,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $27,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

