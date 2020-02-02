Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives posted earnings per share of ($1.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $422.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEA. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

