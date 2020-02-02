Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Infosys earned a news sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Infosys’ ranking:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFY. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.02.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,259,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,833,519. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43. Infosys has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

