Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Raised to GBX 960

Informa (LON:INF) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

INF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) price objective (up from GBX 905 ($11.90)) on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 845 ($11.12) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 769 ($10.12) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 908 ($11.94).

Get Informa alerts:

Informa stock opened at GBX 774.80 ($10.19) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 839.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 823.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 672.40 ($8.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63.

In other Informa news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total value of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.