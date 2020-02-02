Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on February 14th

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $480.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.51. Independent Bank Co has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $23.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 23.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBCP. DA Davidson downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $185,030.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,590.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.