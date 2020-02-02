Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $96.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.82.

INCY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.07. 1,468,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,895. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.46. Incyte has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $3,456,953.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,964.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 3,165 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $300,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,354,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,436 shares of company stock worth $8,494,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 217.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 477,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 327,456 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 12.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,878,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,418,000 after purchasing an additional 209,772 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 357.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 264,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,626,000 after purchasing an additional 206,552 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 270.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 201,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

