IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IMMUTEP LTD/S stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. IMMUTEP LTD/S has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.23.

About IMMUTEP LTD/S

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutics are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) Ig fusion protein, a cell surface molecule that plays a role in regulating T cells.

