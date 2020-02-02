IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
IMMUTEP LTD/S stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. IMMUTEP LTD/S has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.23.
About IMMUTEP LTD/S
