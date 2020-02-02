ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Gap Down to $4.86

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $4.86. ImmunoGen shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 5,513,110 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on IMGN. ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

The firm has a market cap of $707.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,616,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,372,000 after acquiring an additional 661,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,131,000 after buying an additional 130,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 110.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after buying an additional 3,256,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 74.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,833,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 2,493,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 95,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

