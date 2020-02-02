Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX remained flat at $$8.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 24,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,762. Immunic has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $84.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunic news, Director Duane Nash sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $30,624.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,639.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Immunic during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunic during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunic during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

